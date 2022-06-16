Fewer storms for Friday and staying hot!

ABC7 News at 5:30pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Slightly drier air will move in on Friday which drops our rain chance down to 20% for late day storms. Temperatures will remain well above average with highs in the low to mid 90s with a heat index ranging from 103-108 degrees. There will be plenty of sunshine throughout much of the day with skies becoming partly cloudy late in the day.

Saturday we will begin to see a better chance to see scattered late day storms as more moisture moves back in. The rain chance is at 40% for those late day storms. We will see highs in the low to mid 90s once again with heat indices getting close to advisory levels. Skies will be generally sunny through the day with a few clouds developing later in day.

For Father’s Day look for a nice start if you are going to get out and do some fishing or golfing but there will be a good chance for a few late day storms. The rain chance is calling for a 50% chance for late day storms to roll in late in the day.

Monday we will see more of the same with a good chance for some late day storms moving in otherwise mostly sunny skies can be expected with a 40% chance for scattered storms.

Tuesday through Wednesday we will see drier air slip in with rain chances dropping down to 20% for a few late day storms.

Heat index in the triple digits again on Friday (WWSB)

For boaters on Friday it looks good during the morning and early afternoon with winds out of the east to start the day at 5-10 kts. Those winds will shift to the NW at 10-15 kts. later in the day. Seas will be 1 to 2 feet with a light to moderate chop out on the waters.

