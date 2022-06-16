Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Allegiant flight forced to return to SRQ after bird strike

Emergency crews were at the ready Thursday morning after an Allegiant Air flight reported a...
Emergency crews were at the ready Thursday morning after an Allegiant Air flight reported a bird strike after taking off from Sarasota Bradenton international Airport.(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An Allegiant Air flight leaving from Sarasota Thursday morning was forced to return after a bird strike, airport officials said.

Flight 2593 to Akron, Ohio, took off from Sarasota Bradenton International Airport at 6:22 a.m. and reported birds were ingested through an engine, airport President and CEO Rick Piccolo told ABC7. The aircraft circled the airport and landed safely, some 40 minutes after takeoff.

“No damage, but mechanics must go through a protocol,” before the aircraft can return to service, Piccolo said.

