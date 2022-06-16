Affordable housing program wins preliminary OK from Manatee Commission

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A preliminary site plan for a project that would build at least 53 affordable rental units in Bradenton won approval Thursday by the Manatee County Commission.

Hope Village, to be built on about five acres in the 1800 block of 30th Avenue West, will be managed by the local nonprofit Help to Home Inc.

The small apartment units will be available to employed parents with children who earn 50-80 percent of annual median income in the county.

Participating couples must also be willing to participate in a two-year program that includes education, financial management counseling and other resources, according to Rachel Layton, a certified planner who made the presentation to commissioners at Thursday’s commission meeting.

Applicants for the program will be screened; the approved families will follow a structured plan to help them use existing community, social and educational programs. “It requires effort and desire for permanent change by the residents to become fully functioning and contributing members of our community,” Layton said.

There’s an acute need for affordable housing in Manatee County. The average apartment rent in Manatee County is nearly $2,000, she told commissioners. “Almost 44% of individuals and families in Manatee County are either at risk or are currently experiencing homelessness,” she said. “They make below $20 an hour and do not have savings if a crisis occurs.”

Commissioners acknowledged the desperate need for projects like Hope Village. Several expressed an interest in working with the developer to add even more units. “Why only 53 units?” asked Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge. “We’d love to have the opportunity to add more units.”

The preliminary site plan was approved 7-0.

