Town hall meeting held for proposed hotel on Siesta Key

SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - A full house on hand for a town hall meeting regarding another proposed hotel on Siesta Key. Residents having their voices heard on Tuesday night.

“I like what you’re doing, you’re number three and I feel like this is being jammed down our throats,” said one Siesta Key resident during the meeting.

The 2.15-acre property where the hotel would be built is at 5810 Midnight Pass Road. It’s the site of the former Wells Fargo bank. The proposal has it around six stories with 112 rooms. The owner of the property says this hotel would be compatible and fit in nicely at that location on Siesta Key.

“There’s no true hotel on Siesta that has new upgraded handicapped features, high ceilings, flood proof, and sprinkler systems,” said Dave Balot. “So I really believe that Siesta could use a new hotel and I think that location fits for it.”

Balot answering lots of questions from residents. The main concerns people have are traffic, noise and density.

“We worked really hard on the first two hotels, the county decided despite our objections to approve those last fall,” said Bob Luckner, Vice President of the Siesta Key Coalition. “Now here comes a third opportunity and we’re going to try again, we hope with better results.”

Two other proposed higher density hotels on Siesta Key are currently facing a lawsuit to try and stop it. Another hotel is also planned at the entrance of the island at Stickney Point Road and U.S. 41. This new proposed hotel project continues to get a lot of mixed reaction.

“I’m opposed to this hotel because like the others it’s in complete conflict with the comprehensive plan, and it’s in conflict with the Siesta Key Overlay District,” said Mike Cosentino, a Siesta Key resident. “And these things are things that were put together over years by the people.”

Balot did buy the property a year ago. The price tag was 4.4 million dollars.

“It’s not in the congested downtown area, it’s not in the South bridge district area,” said Balot. “It’s kind of centrally located, off the main road within walking distance to the public beach,”

There are still many steps to go through with Sarasota County to make this hotel a reality.

