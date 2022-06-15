Advertise With Us
School District of Manatee County to offer on-site job interviews

The School District of Manatee County is hosting multiple job fairs.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The School District of Manatee County will be holding job fairs throughout the summer and they will host on site interviews.

These job fairs are being held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. today, Wednesday, June 15; Wednesday, June 29; Wednesday, July 13 and Wednesday, July 20 at the Wakeland Support Center, located at 1812 27th Street East in Bradenton.

Interested job seekers can apply and interview for positions on the same day.

Open positions include: Paraprofessionals, Teacher Aides, Teacher Assistants, ESE Aides and ESOL Aides. Interested applicants are encouraged to view openings and apply online.

For more information or view a list of open positions, please visit www.ManateeSchools.net/Careers or call 941-708-8770 ext. 41208.

