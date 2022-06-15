Polk County Fire Rescue Engineer/Paramedic Dies on Duty

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A paramedic and engineer with Polk County Fire and Rescue has died on duty, the department said Wednesday.

Douglas Clemons of Polk County Fire and Rescue died after 27 years of service. The death occurred while Clemons was on duty at Fire Station 27, Indian Lake Estates.

Clemons was a 56-year-old Rescue Engineer/Paramedic who began his career with Polk County EMS on June 5, 1995.

The PCFR department says the family is asking for thoughts and prayers. The cause of death at this time is unknown and ABC7 will update as we get information.

