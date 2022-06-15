No Swim Advisory issued for Palma Sola South

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A No Swim Advisory has been issued for Palma Sola South, located along State Road 64 near Palma Sola Bay in Manatee County.

The advisory came from the Florida Department of Health.

The water tested June 8 at Palma Sola contains higher than acceptable levels of Enterococci, an indication of fecal pollution, which may come from stormwater runoff, pets and wildlife, and human sewage.

If it’s ingested, it can cause gastrointestinal illnesses, infections or rashes.

