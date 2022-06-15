Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Military-grade explosives found in a Colorado neighborhood

Police on the scene near Bonfoy and St. Vrain on June 14, 2022.
Police are seen in Colorado Springs, Colorado, after someone reported they found a possible explosive in a trash can on Tuesday.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe, Tony Keith and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - An unexpected discovery in the trash Tuesday morning triggered an investigation in a residential neighborhood east of downtown Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Police Department’s bomb squad was called to the area after someone believed they found a possible grenade in a garbage.

“I was going to put some stuff in the garbage can, and I moved the Walmart bag that was on top, and there was a grenade,” Floyd Clarke told KKTV. “I reached down and touched it. When I moved the bag I touched it. Then I seen what it was and it said ‘grenade frag’ on it, so I went inside and called 911 right away.”

Police announced the Regional Explosive Unit determined the explosives found were “real and also military-grade.”

The device was contained, and the Fort Carson 71st Explosive Ordinance D Unit was called to the area for proper disposal back on post.

Copyright 2022 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Grumman American aircraft crashed on private property near Clay Gully Road Monday, flipping...
Rescuers find crashed aircraft near Myakka State Park
The boy’s family discovered him after about 5-10 minutes and began performing CPR.
Child dies playing hide-and-seek with family, deputies say
Stephanie Shenefield, 38 was found dead in a ditch in Palmetto last week.
Updated: Autopsy results show no signs of trauma in Manatee County death investigation
GF Default - Video: A Place We Call Home - The Mira Mar Auditorium
Historic Preservation Board votes against demolishing Mira Mar Plaza
The Manatee County Administration Buillding
Manatee Parking Garage to be demolished due to deterioration

Latest News

Purple Martins
Discovering the Suncoast - Update on the Celery Fields: Going to the Birds
Officials: Fraud suspect caught heading to Cuba on Jet Ski
A 15-year-old is among 4 dead in a Florida murder-suicide.
Teen among 4 killed in Florida murder-suicide
John Scalzi's Wednesday forecast.
Hot afternoon “feels like” temperatures this afternoon before a few storms build