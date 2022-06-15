Manatee school district OKs support staff raises, $15-an-hour minimum

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Many support staffers in the School District of Manatee County will soon see higher paychecks.

A new contract between the district and members of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees was approved Tuesday by the county school board.

All bus drivers, custodians, food service workers and maintenance employees will make at least $15 an hour, and employees who have been with the district more than six months will receive pay increases.

The $15 starting pay applies to all employees who fall under the AFSCME umbrella.

AFSCME employees who were hired in 2020 and 2021 -- or more than six months -- will receive a one-step pay increase. AFSCME employees who were hired between 2015-2019 will receive a two-step pay increase. AFSCME employees who were hired prior to Jan. 1, 2015, will receive a three-step pay increase.

The total cost estimate for the AFSCME package is an increase of $1,904,800 for the 2022-2023 school year.

“We are extremely pleased to have this contract in place well before the next school year begins,” said Superintendent Cynthia Saunders. “This new contract will help us attract and retain individuals who are critical to serving the needs of our students and families.”

AFSCME employees also participate in the Florida Retirement System and are eligible for additional school district benefits.

The school district is also holding job fairs throughout the summer for certain positions and will host on-site interviews.

These job fairs are being held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 29; Wednesday, July 13 and Wednesday, July 20 at the Wakeland Support Center, located at 1812 27th Street East in Bradenton.

Interested job seekers can apply and interview for positions on the same day.

Open positions include paraprofessionals, teacher aides, teacher assistants, ESE aides and ESOL aides. Interested applicants are encouraged to view openings and apply online.

For more information or view a list of open positions, please visit www.ManateeSchools.net/Careers or call 941-708-8770 ext. 41208.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.