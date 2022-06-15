Advertise With Us
Lightning watch party held tonight at Amalie Arena

The Tampa Bay Lightning celebrate a goal during the third period against the New York Rangers...
The Tampa Bay Lightning celebrate a goal during the third period against the New York Rangers in Game 5 of the NHL Hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference Finals, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in New York.(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - As the Tampa Bay Lightning prepares to face the Colorado Avalanche in Denver, Amalie Arena is hosting a watch party so that fans can cheer on the Bolts.

The party will be held inside the arena and will feature appearances from ThunderBug and other Lightning personalities, giveaways, concession specials, and more!

Tickets are available for $10 with the proceeds going to the Lightning Foundation. Arena doors will open one hour before puck drop at 7 p.m. The game starts at 8 p.m.

To buy tickets, click here.

