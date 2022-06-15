Lightning watch party held tonight at Amalie Arena

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - As the Tampa Bay Lightning prepares to face the Colorado Avalanche in Denver, Amalie Arena is hosting a watch party so that fans can cheer on the Bolts.

The party will be held inside the arena and will feature appearances from ThunderBug and other Lightning personalities, giveaways, concession specials, and more!

Tickets are available for $10 with the proceeds going to the Lightning Foundation. Arena doors will open one hour before puck drop at 7 p.m. The game starts at 8 p.m.

