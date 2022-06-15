SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - June 15 is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day and it serves as a call to action for individuals, organizations, and communities working to end elder abuse.

This includes financial exploitation, neglect, and scams that some elders may, unfortunately, have to deal with.

WEAAD was launched on June 15, 2006 by the International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse and the World Health Organization at the United Nations.

Since 2019, Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit investigations have resulted in the arrests of 41 suspects in cases involving Florida seniors.

MFCU has also recovered millions of dollars through legal actions involving scams aimed at Florida seniors.

These investigations have been specifically for facilities receiving payments under the Medicaid program, such as nursing homes, organizations for the mentally and physically disabled, and assisted living centers.

Instances of abuse outside the Medicaid program fall under the jurisdiction of local law enforcement, who work in close partnership with MFCU.

To report an abuse situation, individuals may use the Florida Abuse Hotline by calling 1(800) 96-ABUSE, or report online at the Florida Department of Children and Families Abuse Hotline webpage .

