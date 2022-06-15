Advertise With Us
Suncoast
Hot afternoon “feels like” temperatures this afternoon before a few storms build

Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure will continue to bring a warm east wind today and prevent only but a few late-day storms.

The storms that do punch through the relatively stable atmosphere will have a small potential to become severe thunderstorms, with hail and gusty winds as the main hazard. The storms will develop late in day, which will be too late to prevent the feels-like temperatures from reaching 102 to 104 today.

Stay hydrated and take breaks if you have to be outside working in the heat of the day.

Expect generally west-moving storms that build inland and then fall apart as they move into the Gulf waters by sunset.

Tomorrow the rain chances will also be slightly higher than what we have seen over the last few days. We will then end the week with high pressure expanding and lowering rain chances. Another disturbance, in the form of a back-door cold front, will increase rain chances for Sunday and Monday.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

