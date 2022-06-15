CAUGHT ON CAM: Inmate assault of Hillsborough detention officer caught on cam

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office detention deputy was recently assaulted by an inmate and the entire incident was caught on camera.

The deputy was attacked in a jail pod, while other inmates rushed to help her.

Just before 1 a.m. on June 7, inmate Bridgette Harvey, 42, approached Deputy Lillian Jimenez and stated that another inmate required the deputy’s assistance. While en route to conduct a well-being check on April Colvin, 37, in the women’s restroom, jail officials say Harvey approached Deputy Jimenez from behind and placed a pillowcase around her neck in an attempt to choke her.

Deputy Jimenez called for the Emergency Response Team via her radio, while several inmates came to her rescue by removing the pillowcase from around her neck and freeing her from Harvey’s grip.

The Emergency Response Team escorted Deputy Jimenez out of the pod.

Harvey was subsequently secured in restraints and removed from the pod.

Deputy Jimenez suffered minor injuries to her neck and throat. Harvey confessed to planning the assault following the incident. During the attack, she also was in possession of a comb that she had sharpened on both ends with her teeth.

“While these inmates put our deputy in danger, there were others who did the right thing by coming to her aid, and for that, I am grateful,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Thanks to the quick response of our Emergency Response Team and the inmates who showed compassion to help our deputy, a dire situation turned into the safe rescue of Deputy Jimenez. The assailant and her co-conspirator now face additional charges for assaulting her.”

Harvey faces charges of Aggravated Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer with a Weapon (Great Bodily Harm), Introduction of Contraband into a Detention Facility, and Escape from Confinement (x2). Her co-conspirator, Colvin, also faces a charge of Escape from Confinement. Two additional inmates were also removed from the pod and all four inmates involved were moved into solitary confinement for the roles they played in the assault.Video of the incident was caught on a surveillance camera and can be viewed here. The investigation is ongoing.

