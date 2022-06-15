Advertise With Us
Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old Virginia girl ‘in extreme danger’

Police believe 3-year-old Amelia Marianna Kraus is "in extreme danger" after she was allegedly...
Police believe 3-year-old Amelia Marianna Kraus is "in extreme danger" after she was allegedly abducted from Alexandria, Virginia. Amber Alerts have been issued in both Virginia and Maryland.(Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 1:43 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA. (WWBT) - Amber Alerts have been issued in Virginia and Maryland for a 3-year-old girl who is believed to be “in extreme danger” after she was reportedly abducted.

Virginia State Police issued the alerts Tuesday for 3-year-old Amelia Marianna Kraus, who police believe was abducted by 35-year-old Catherine Agnes Kraus.

Amelia was last seen on Tauxemont Road in Alexandria, Virginia, on June 14 just before 4:30 p.m, WWBT reports.

The 3-year-old has brown hair and blue eyes. She is 3 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 34 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink Boston Red Sox shirt, pink and grey tights and a pair of white and pink Under Armor shoes.

Police said Kraus is believed to be wearing a wig and has shaved her head. She is described as having brown eyes, standing at 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds.

Police believe Kraus is driving either a white 2019 Subaru Sedan, Virginia plate EGLSWGS, or a black 2010 Volkswagen SUV, Massachusetts plate WS5025.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fairfax County Police Department at 703-877-3877 or 3840.

Copyright 2022 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

