After executing 2 search warrants at same home, cops set up shop on street

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After executing two narcotics-related search warrants at the same home on 15th Street in Sarasota, police have just decided to set up shop in the neighborhood.

The home is in the 1300-block of 15th Street and last week, law enforcement served a second warrant in several months for similar complaints. The last search warrant was conducted in April resulting in arrests and seizure of a firearm and illegal narcotics. The results were much the same the second time around.

Both search warrants were obtained by the Sarasota Police Department after complaints from residents in the area and numerous undercover drug buys over several weeks. Three people were arrested last Wednesday and are facing numerous charges.

Those charges range from everything to trafficking of controlled substances, trafficking in cocaine, tampering with evidence and probation violations. Two of the individuals inside the home, Rodney L. Austin and Jason L. Austin Jr had been arrested during the execution of the previous warrant. Rashad L. Fields, 30, of Sarasota, was also arrested. Officers discovered 96.1 grams of Crack Cocaine, 65.1 grams of Marijuana and $2,645 in U.S. currency.

To discourage additional criminal activity, officers have parked a large police vehicle in front of the home. The vehicle was loaned to Sarasota Police by the Bradenton Police Department. to deter further illegal narcotics activity in the area.

