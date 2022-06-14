Advertise With Us
Sunny, hot, and humid -- Watch the heat index

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Expect hot and humid conditions to continue this week, with plenty of sunshine on tap for today.

It will remain relatively dry through Wednesday with rain chances only slightly increasing for Thursday.  Sunday’s rain chances bump up to 40%.

The takeaway this week will be the heat index. With highs in the lower 90s it will actually feel closer to 100 degrees due to the oppressive humidity. 

Meanwhile as the water temperature rises in the Gulf of Mexico, we are keeping an eye on weak storms in the tropics in case they begin to intensify.

