Suncoast agencies honor Flag Day

What is Flag Day?
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tuesday is Flag Day. It’s a day where we honor the American flag and the sacrifices made to keep our country safe.

Several organizations and agencies on the Suncoast took time to post flag raising ceremonies, photos and videos. Here are a few of these posts.

Bradenton Police:

City of Venice:

Post by Venice, Florida Municipal Government.

Manatee County Sheriff:

Post by Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Charlotte County Sheriff:

Post by Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.

