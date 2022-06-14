Advertise With Us
Sarasota GOP Headquarters vandalized with anti-gun graffiti

Do you recognize the individual vandalizing the Sarasota GOP offices?
Do you recognize the individual vandalizing the Sarasota GOP offices?(Republican Party of Sarasota)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Republican Party of Sarasota is hoping someone will recognize the individual who vandalized their headquarters.

Officials with the group tell ABC7 that the incident occurred in the overnight hours May 29 into the morning of May 30 around 12:30 a.m. An individual in a hoodie, a hat and glasses was caught on surveillance spray painting the word gun inside a heart and the words “property of the NRA.” in a heart.

The organization put the photos on social media asking for help identifying the suspect.

ABC7 has reached out to the Sarasota County Sheriff for the incident report.

If you have information, contact the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office or the Republican Party of Sarasota.

Vandalism at Republican Party of Sarasota Headquarters.
Vandalism at Republican Party of Sarasota Headquarters.(Republican Party of Sarasota)

