Sarasota City Commissioner hosted affordable housing presentation

City of Sarasota Affordable Housing presentation
City of Sarasota Affordable Housing presentation(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota City Commissioner Hagen Brody held an affordable housing presentation at City Hall, on Monday. City of Sarasota Planning Director Steve Cover and President of Sarasota Housing Authority William Russell spoke about developing affordable apartments.

Suncoast residents participated speaking about their personal experiences and asking questions about potential solutions. Some of these residents sharing ideas for solutions already. One resident suggested putting a cap on rent. Another suggested better use of publicly owned land for the development of new apartments.

This meeting helped Suncoast residents understand how the city is going to tackle this problem. There are no plans yet for the development of new housing and developers are currently negotiating to buy multiple publicly owned spaces in the city.

