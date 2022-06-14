Only a few scattered storms expected

ABC7 News at 4pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With the high humidity and plenty of sunshine expect to see the heat index to be near 100 in places by noon on Wednesday. Some areas inland will see that heat index approaching 105 to 107 degrees. Stay hydrated if you are going to be outdoors for a prolonged period of time. You should also stay in the shade as much as possible.

Know the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke. If you are not sweating and have a severe headache it is likely that you may be having a stroke and you need to seek medical attention immediately. If you are are experiencing heat exhaustion you could have excessive sweating and cool, pale clammy skin. If this happens find some a/c, drink some water and a cold compress usually helps.

The excessive heat continues through Thursday (WWSB)

Wednesday look for mostly sunny skies with only a 20% chance for a late day storm with highs in the low to mid 90s. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph during the morning picking up to 10-15 mph and turning more toward the NW later in the day.

Thursday the heat index could go even higher into the 107- 110 range and the rain chance goes up a bit to 40% for some cooling late day storms scattered about. These storms will develop inland and try to work back toward the coast late in the afternoon and early evening.

Friday we will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 90s with only a 20-30% chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms.

For the weekend we should start to get back to more of a normal summer pattern with scattered showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon with a 40% chance for those late day storms. Most of the days will be generally mostly sunny.

Moderate chance for development (WWSB)

In the tropics we are watching an area of disturbed weather in the SW Caribbean which isn’t showing any signs of developing right now but the National Hurricane Center is giving it a 40% chance for developing into a tropical cyclone in the next several days as it tracks to the NNW at 10 mph. It looks like if this system were to form it would stay well to our south of Florida and not have an impact on our weather.

Tonight’s full moon is yet another super moon meaning it is at perigee or its closest to earth in its orbit around earth. It will be some 222,000 miles above earth that is some 20 thousand miles closer than average. This is just one of 4 super moons in a row this year. It will appear 17% bigger and 30% brighter than average.

