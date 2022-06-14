Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Naked woman accused of stealing police car, running over officer

A Chicago police officer was hospitalized after officials say a naked woman attacked him, stole his SUV and ran him over. (WBBM via CNN)
By WBBM Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WBBM) - A Chicago police officer was hospitalized after officials say a naked woman attacked him, stole his SUV and ran him over.

Police responded to reports of a nude woman lying in the street around 9:45 a.m. Monday in Chicago. Officials say as officers tried to help her, she charged at them and began to attack.

Officials say the woman then jumped in the officers’ SUV and drove over one of them while trying to escape. The officer was taken to the hospital with injuries to his head and leg.

The woman crashed into another car about three miles away and was arrested.

The investigation into what set this series of events in motion is ongoing.

No charges have yet been filed against the woman.

Copyright 2022 WBBM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephanie Shenefield, 38 was found dead in a ditch in Palmetto last week.
Updated: Autopsy results show no signs of trauma in Manatee County death investigation
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Man shot dead by security guard at Florida supermarket
WWSB Generic Stock 15
1 killed in crash involving motorcycle
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Teen dies after car crash results in fallen power lines
The decimal point in the advertised price at a Shell gas station in California was mistakenly...
Drivers flood gas station with price glitch of 69 cents

Latest News

Adam Laxalt, a Nevada Republican with a political pedigree and the backing from former...
Election 2022: Nevada GOP contest crucial to Senate control
A Nevada Republican with a political pedigree and the backing from former President Donald...
Nevada Senate race key to control of Congress
A Chicago police officer was hospitalized after officials say a naked woman attacked him, stole...
Chicago Police superintendent speaks after naked woman steals police car
Rising interest rates, high inflation, the war in Ukraine and a slowdown in China’s economy...
US facing economic triple threat of bear market, rate hike, recession