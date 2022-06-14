Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Historic Preservation Board votes against demolishing Mira Mar Plaza

GF Default - Video: A Place We Call Home - The Mira Mar Auditorium
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota’s Historic Preservation Board has voted against the demolition of Mira Mar Plaza.

The board voted the measure down 4-0. One board member, Ramsey Frangie, recused himself from the vote because he stated that he has a conflict of interest.

Seaward Development presented its case to demolish the plaza in order to replace it with a larger commercial/residential 10-story building. The city’s senior planner, Dr. Cliff Smith, advised the board not to demolish the plaza. Smith is a historical architect expert who told the board that he believed the buildings still had tremendous historic value.

Public comment was open and several residents urged to board to not follow the examples of other cities that demolish historic buildings in order to build high rises or other commercial space.

This story is developing.

