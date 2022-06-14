Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Hero FHP Trooper injured in alleged DUI crash returns to work

FHP trooper Toni Schuck honored in Manatee County.
FHP trooper Toni Schuck honored in Manatee County.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY,, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol trooper injured in an alleged DUI crash on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge has returned to active status with the department.

The crash occurred on the Manatee County side of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in March. Trooper Toni Schuck was working traffic patrol and safety for the Sunshine Skyway 10K on March 6 when a woman drove past the barricades and sped toward the bridge and the runners on it.

Schuck was the last line of defense after Kristen Watts of Sarasota went past barricades that were set up for the race. Watts crashed her vehicle nearly head on with Schuck’s SUV. Her blood alcohol level was three times over the legal limit.

Hailed as a hero, Schuck spent the last few months recovering from her injuries.

“She put me in a position where I had to get her to stop. I got hurt and she got hurt. I don’t like that, but I had to do what I had to do,” remembered Schuck at a press conference.

Officials with FHP held a press conference to announced that Schuck was returning to active duty Monday.

Watts was charged with two counts of DUI with damage to property or person, two counts of reckless driving with damage to property or a person and DUI causing serious bodily injury.

Earlier this month Manatee County Circuit Court Judge Lon Arend reviewed findings by a court-appointed psychiatrist and ruled Kristen Kay Watts is unable to proceed with hearings or enter a plea, court documents show.

Arend ordered Watts committed to a mental health treatment facility until she is deemed able to proceed. No details of the psychologist’s findings were released.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephanie Shenefield, 38 was found dead in a ditch in Palmetto last week.
Updated: Autopsy results show no signs of trauma in Manatee County death investigation
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Man shot dead by security guard at Florida supermarket
WWSB Generic Stock 15
1 killed in crash involving motorcycle
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Teen dies after car crash results in fallen power lines
The decimal point in the advertised price at a Shell gas station in California was mistakenly...
Drivers flood gas station with price glitch of 69 cents

Latest News

City of Sarasota Affordable Housing presentation
Sarasota City Commissioner hosted affordable housing presentation
Leslee Lacey's Tuesday forecast.
Sunny, hot, and humid -- Watch the heat index
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 5am - VOD - clipped version WX
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 5am - VOD - clipped version WX
7intvw
Tips to navigating a fun & family oriented summer - 7pm Interview: June 13, 2022