Hero FHP Trooper injured in alleged DUI crash returns to work

MANATEE COUNTY,, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol trooper injured in an alleged DUI crash on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge has returned to active status with the department.

The crash occurred on the Manatee County side of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in March. Trooper Toni Schuck was working traffic patrol and safety for the Sunshine Skyway 10K on March 6 when a woman drove past the barricades and sped toward the bridge and the runners on it.

Schuck was the last line of defense after Kristen Watts of Sarasota went past barricades that were set up for the race. Watts crashed her vehicle nearly head on with Schuck’s SUV. Her blood alcohol level was three times over the legal limit.

Hailed as a hero, Schuck spent the last few months recovering from her injuries.

“She put me in a position where I had to get her to stop. I got hurt and she got hurt. I don’t like that, but I had to do what I had to do,” remembered Schuck at a press conference.

Officials with FHP held a press conference to announced that Schuck was returning to active duty Monday.

Watts was charged with two counts of DUI with damage to property or person, two counts of reckless driving with damage to property or a person and DUI causing serious bodily injury.

Earlier this month Manatee County Circuit Court Judge Lon Arend reviewed findings by a court-appointed psychiatrist and ruled Kristen Kay Watts is unable to proceed with hearings or enter a plea, court documents show.

Arend ordered Watts committed to a mental health treatment facility until she is deemed able to proceed. No details of the psychologist’s findings were released.

