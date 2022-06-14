‘The garage is safe to park in.’ Manatee County talks replacement plans for downtown garage

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County officials are reassuring the public that they can continue using The Manatee Parking Garage in downtown Bradenton.

The garage, attached to the Administration Building at 1112 Manatee Ave. W. must be torn down due to deterioration found. The Manatee County Commission says they are taking action after structural concerns were revealed with the structure.

Officials are taking action to mitigate risk while continuing to keep the garage operational.

”The garage is safe to park in,” said County Administrator Scott Hopes. “The engineering studies have confirmed that.”

But those studies also confirmed that the concrete and steel parking garage—built in the late 1980s in a very moist, humid environment—has begun to weaken from the inside out.

”There had perhaps been a period of deferred maintenance,” he explained. This resulted in water intrusion into the concrete causing the steel to begin to deteriorate. Dr. Hopes went on to say that the issue now is the estimated costs to perform several repairs recommended by the engineering study and how long those repairs will last over the now-limited lifetime of the structure.

”It would only buy us five to seven years of usable life,” he said, so the decision to replace the garage with a new one—designed to last 50 years or more—was made. There is no timeline for demolition or construction, plans and schedules are being formulated.

City of Bradenton Mayor Gene Brown says they will work to support the County, “As the County works to get through their logistical process with this reconstruction, we want to work collaboratively with them to make it as smooth a process as possible. The garage demolition and nearby construction will be a challenge in that area of town. Whatever we as the city can do to help the county during their process with the garage, we are willing to do.”

