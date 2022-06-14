Fireworks on the Lake set July 3 at Nathan Benderson Park

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Independence Day will once again be celebrated in grand style at Nathan Benderson Park.

The park will welcome as many as 25,000 people on Sunday, July 3 for food, exhibitors, live music, a Kids Zone, a 4-mile run and more, culminating in the premier fireworks display on the Suncoast.

The celebration will be the subject of a one-hour special July 4 on WWSB ABC7.

Family fun on Regatta Island returns with live music. A mix of Motown, country and rock highlights the live entertainment. Also returning for this year is the Kids Zone, a fun, safe, controlled environment for children to play games and enjoy activities.

Runners and walkers alike will enjoy the annual Publix Fireworks 4-Miler On The Lake, a partnership of the Nathan Benderson Park Conservancy and Fit2Run, The Runners Superstore. The course winds around the park’s Bill Robinson Lakeside Loop.

“For the sixth year, we gather the community to celebrate our nation’s independence, and we looking forward to welcoming our region to the park,” The Nathan Benderson Park Conservancy’s chief operating officer, Stephen V. Rodriguez, said.

Gates open at 5 p.m. and music starts at 5:30 p.m. with the sky show just after 9 p.m. The fireworks music will be simulcast on iHeartRadio’s KISS-FM (103.9). Tickets for parking are $30 per car on Regatta Island, and in the park’s south lot, tickets are $20 per car and $50 for recreational vehicles. They’re on sale now at //nathanbendersonpark.org/fireworks.

