AG Moody: Duval County home health aide employee arrested for denial of care

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested a Duval County home health aide employee today for falsifying time spent helping a disabled Medicaid recipient.

According to the MFCU investigation, Diane Johnson did not provide any services to a disabled adult for five weeks.

Johnson faces one count of Medicaid fraud, and two counts of third-degree felony including grand theft.

The investigation began when a social worker visited the house of the disabled adult and found Johnson sitting in the car outside the patient’s house.

The social worker then called the owner of Tambolina Services Inc., the home and community-based service provider company that employed Johnson.

The owner, Tamba Momorie, drove to the patient’s home and confronted Johnson. Momorie claimed that Johnson violently cursed and fled the scene and never returned—stealing the tablet the company provided.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Not only did this home health aide employee rip off a taxpayer-funded program, but she also withheld services from a patient in need of care. My Medicaid Fraud Control Unit uncovered these crimes, and now the suspect in this case will have to answer for her decisions not to provide care.”

If convicted, Johnson faces up to 10 years in prison and more than $25,000 in fines.

