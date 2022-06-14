Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Rescuers find crashed aircraft near Myakka State Park

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPDATED at 1:30 p.m. with additional details.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies are on the scene of a downed aircraft near Myakka State Park.

A overturned plane was discovered on a remote property on Clay Gully Road, on the bank of the the Myakka River, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies learned the aircraft, which the Federal Aviation Administration identified as a Grumman America AA-5, actually crash Monday night. “The pilot was able to climb out and is OK,” the sheriff’s office said Tuesday on Twitter.

According to data from the FAA, the crash was reported at 3 p.m. Monday. Injuries to the pilot were reported as minor; damage to the aircraft was listed as substantial. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office investigation is continuing.

