CCSO looking for attempted murder suspect

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a fugitive wanted on charges of attempted second-degree murder.

They are currently looking for Nicholas Jerome Bell who is described as 5-feet-6-inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

He is wanted for charges of attempted second-degree murder, as well as aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

If you have any information on Bell’s whereabouts, please call 911 immediately and do not approach or attempt to apprehend. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or on the P3Tips mobile app.

