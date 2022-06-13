Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

West Palm Beach has most expensive gas prices in Florida

(WHSV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Gas prices in Florida rose an average of 13 cents per gallon over the past week and are now $4.89 a gallon on average, AAA reported on Monday.

Despite the rise, Florida prices are still below those nationwide, which hit above $5 a gallon over the weekend.

The most expensive market in Florida was West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area where prices on average hit $5.01 a gallon. It was followed by Fort Lauderdale at $4.93 a gallon and Port St. Lucie at $4.92 a gallon.

The least expensive markets in Florida were in the Panhandle. Gas prices were $4.68 a gallon in the Crestview-Fort Walt Beach area and $4.69 in the Pensacola area.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Redden
Body of missing Bradenton woman found in Palmetto; suspect in custody
Stephanie Shenefield, 38 was found dead in a ditch in Palmetto last week.
Autopsy results show no signs of trauma in Manatee County death investigation
The Tampa Bay Lightning celebrate a goal during the third period against the New York Rangers...
Sarasota Police celebrate Tampa Bay Lightning win with social post
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Man shot dead by security guard at Florida supermarket
WWSB Generic Stock 15
1 killed in crash involving motorcycle

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval saves money at the dealership
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval could save you money at the dealership
Curbside recycling has ended in Bradenton but you can still drop off your recycling,.
Here’s where you can drop off recyclables in Bradenton
Florida Sen. Annette Taddeo speaks during a legislative session, April 30, 2021, at the Capitol...
Taddeo endorses Crist for governor a week after leaving race
John Pyle was found in Mexico thanks to U.S. Marshals and other task forces.
Sarasota man arrested in Mexico on child porn charges from 2016