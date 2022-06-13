Teen dies after car crash results in fallen power lines

ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 17-year-old boy has died following a crash in Arcadia Saturday after coming in contact with live power lines after a crash.

The crash happened on SW Robin Road in Arcadia. The teen’s Ford Mustang was traveling east and ran off the roadway in a curve. The car went into the shoulder and collided with a power pole.

A large portion of the power pole and power lines fell to the ground. The teen exited the vehicle and made contact with the downed power lines.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

