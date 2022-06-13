Sarasota man arrested in Mexico on child porn charges from 2016

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man has been arrested by US Marshals in Mexico on child pornography charges from 2016.

John Pyle, 65 of Sarasota, was arrested in Mexico over the weekend. He was arrested by the Sarasota Police Department in 2016 on charges of child pornography and failed to show up for court in 2017.

U.S. Marshals and the Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force Tampa Field Office arrested Pyle and he was extradited to the Miami Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Center in Miami, Florida.

Investigators received information that indicated that Pyle was in Mexico in the small town of Merida, just outside Cancun.

Agents coordinated with the U.S. Marshals Mexican Foreign Field Office and Mexican Immigration authorities and learned Pyle had no legal status to stay in Mexico.

Pyle was arrested and deported from Mexico at 2:42 p.m. Saturday by Mexican officials and transported to Miami. The U.S. Marshals Florida/Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force Miami Field Office arrested Pyle and he was booked into the Miami Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Center at 8:12 p.m. Saturday.

A search warrant was executed at Pyle’s apartment at 3360 South Osprey Avenue, Sarasota, in June 2016 after Sarasota Police Detectives received cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tips included uploaded images of child pornography.

Sarasota Police detectives worked with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office to conduct an initial forensic preview of any computer or cell phone found on the property in search of child pornography. The initial search by detectives found two bondage images of child pornography, 15 images of sexual conduct, and 31 child pornography images with no sexual conduct. Pyle was charged with 15 counts of Possession of Child Pornography in 2016 with additional charges pending.

He’s in custody in Miami and awaiting extradition to Sarasota to face the charges.

