Pulse survivors, mourners mark 6 years since massacre

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFTV) - It’s not a landmark year, but that’s what many said is making it more meaningful.

The crowd was smaller, only a few thousand, but the message rang just as loud.

Loved ones of those 49 people - Black, white, Latino, gay and straight - were all one united today as one Pulse.

“I was shot four times on the morning of June 12,″ Amanda Grau said.

What happened six years ago left her in the hospital for a year, along with months of counseling, and until 2017, she didn’t want to leave her home. But then something clicked.

“If I stayed inside afraid, it’s like I didn’t survive at all,” she said.

It’s that resilience, that strength that so many are showing to prove they refuse to let tragedy define them.

It’s something Patience Murray said will always motivate her to push forward.

“Being shot twice and held hostage for three hours, I don’t consider myself a victim because that means I didn’t win,” she said.

Elizabeth Budlong said she stopped by because she was supposed to be at the nightclub that night; then something made her change her mind.

She revisits the memorial, praying for the memories of those she could’ve died alongside.

“It’s very harrowing, you know,” Budlong said. “I could’ve been one of them, and I do feel a little guilty because I wasn’t there.”

Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon said things may have changed in how officers respond to shooting calls and how law enforcement are trained, but one thing hasn’t changed: the love he’s seen spread by so many strangers through the years.

“The hate we saw will never be the highlight of anyone’s memory. But it would be how the community came together to assist for the 49 who were taken from us and the thousands affected by their loss,” Rolon said.

That sense of unity that’s been on display in the hours, weeks months and now six years since the massacre has a become a rallying call for change, for gun control.

“To the survivors and victims’ families we are united in the effort to be sure hate will never win,” Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said.

The community said it’s honoring the 49 angels’ lives with action and being the change they wish to see.

“To our beautiful angels and friend Chris - keep on dancing,” Grau said.

There were also some protesters seen there Sunday night, gathered right outside the memorial, apparently upset with the One Pulse Foundation and their actions after the attack, including ceremonies like this one.

Copyright 2022 WFTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.