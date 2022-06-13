Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Manatee Parking Garage to be demolished due to deterioration

The Manatee County Administration Buillding
The Manatee County Administration Buillding(Manatee County Government)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee Parking Garage in downtown Bradenton is set to be demolished, city officials confirm.

The garage, attached to the Administration Building at 1112 Manatee Ave. W. must be torn down due to deterioration found.

“As the County works to get through their logistical process with this reconstruction, we want to work collaboratively with them to make it as smooth a process as possible. The garage demolition and nearby construction will be a challenge in that area of town. Whatever we as the city can do to help the county during their process with the garage, we are willing to do,” Bradenton Mayor Gene Brown tells ABC7.

Though the building will eventually be demolished, officials say it is still safe to park inside the structure

ABC7 has reached out to the Manatee County Commission for additional comment and details on the structure.

