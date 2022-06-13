Manatee County Commissioner Kruse will attend traffic school for careless driving charge

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Commissioner caught on body cam slurring his words after a single-vehicle crash will go to traffic school to dispose of his citation for careless driving.

Kruse was involved in a crash on Greyhawk Blvd. in Bradenton on April 20.

Kruse’s pickup truck crashed into a tree. The police report noted his vehicle collision alert system automatically called 911 after the impact and began recording conversations in the moments after the crash

His wife, Jessica Kruse, arrived at the scene before deputies. In the 911 call recording, she is heard trying to get Kruse out of the vehicle. She refuses to give her location to 911 dispatchers and says, “We’re good” and that they don’t need deputies to respond.

Once the deputy arrived, he noted Kruse’s condition. “I met with Mr. Kruse and I immediately observed him to have watery eyes, slurred speech, and was in an overall confused state,” the unredacted incident report said.

Kruse told the deputy that another vehicle reportedly sped around Kruse’s pickup truck. “In an attempt to keep from hitting the other vehicle he slammed on his breaks. Due to the roadways being gravel and loose dirt, he lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle left the road and stuck a tree head on. The front seat airbags deployed rendering the vehicle inoperable requiring it to be towed,” the report said.

Body camera were recording when another deputy arrived to write the crash report. The first deputy on scene said he believed Kruse was intoxicated. “The dude friggin’ crashed into a tree. No, he’s drunk. We just can’t do a DUI because nobody can put him behind the wheel. When I got here, he was in his wife’s car.”

The deputy told Jessica Kruse that her husband might not face DUI charges since no witnesses stopped on scene. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office handed its case over to the State Attorney’s office for investigation and potential further charges. There is no update on that investigation at this time.

Kruse was cited for careless driving. On May 20, 2022, George Kruse signed a court document agreeing to attend Traffic School by Aug. 18 and turn in a certificate of completion to the office of the clerk.

ABC7 will update this story with more information is received.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.