Man shot dead by security guard at Florida supermarket

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 7:43 AM EDT
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — A man was shot to death by a security guard right after closing time at a Florida supermarket, officials said.

Police in Hollywood, Florida, say the man was familiar to the security guard and both were involved in a physical altercation before the shooting at a Publix grocery store.

A police spokeswoman said in a news release the man received first aid as soon as officers got to the store late Friday. He was then taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The security guard is cooperating with detectives.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

