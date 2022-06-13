It’s feeling hot hot hot

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Temperatures will be getting even hotter over the next several days due to high humidity and plenty of sunshine. The usual afternoon and evening storms are going to be absent through Wednesday of this work week with only an occasional late day storm or two. High pressure and fairly dry air will suppress our normal afternoon and evening thunderstorm pattern. Temperatures will be exceeding the averages for this time of year however. The average high is 90 and the low is 74 degrees.

With a steady west wind at 5-10 mph the humidity will be high which will make “feels like” temperatures in the range of 100-105 by early afternoon. We will have mostly sunny skies throughout the day with only an isolated shower or two developing during the afternoon. The rain chance on Tuesday is only a 20%.

Wednesday we will see more of the same with limited afternoon and early evening showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s with heat indices in the range of 103-107 during the afternoon. The rain chance on Wednesday is at 30%.

By Thursday things will begin to moisten up a bit so the rain chances will be going up slightly for those late day storms. We will see mostly sunny skies with a few clouds gathering later in the afternoon. The high will warm into the low 90s.

Rain chances going up for the weekend (WWSB)

Friday the rain chance goes up to 30-40 percent for a few late day storms otherwise mostly sunny skies can be expected.

For the weekend look for a 40% for scattered late afternoon and early storms otherwise mostly sunny skies can be expected.

Boating weather looks good with seas running 2 feet or less with a light chop on the waters.

