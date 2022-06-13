Hot and Humid but Dry!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Get ready for low 90s most of this week, that will feel more like 105 or hotter mid-afternoon. A big dome of High Pressure has set up over the southern states. That High keeps afternoon storms to a bare minimum, mainly over central Florida for the few that pop up at all. This pattern stays in place all week for us and the central US, so the heat stretches from Texas up to the Dakotas! The High Pressure dome breaks down a little for the weekend on the Suncoast and even more the following week. A few afternoon thunderstorms could return for the weekend.

Tropics remain quiet for the Gulf and Atlantic, no storms developing in the next 2 days. There is a small disturbance in the Caribbean that has a 20% chance of developing in the next 5 days. Any storm that develops there would stay far south of us, moving west and pushing into Mexico.

