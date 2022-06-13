Advertise With Us
Here’s where you can drop off recyclables in Bradenton

Curbside recycling has ended in Bradenton but you can still drop off your recycling,.
Curbside recycling has ended in Bradenton but you can still drop off your recycling,.(City of Bradenton)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Bradenton ended its curbside recycling program last week. However, that doesn’t mean that individuals can’t continue to recycle goods.

The City is working to pick up blue bins across town but recyclable materials can still be dropped off at different locations. Before you go, it’s best to check out the list of items that can be accepted at this locations.

You can view those down below:

1. Your recyclables should be clean and dry.

2. Please do NOT include glass, food waste, styrofoam or pizza boxes.

3. If you bring your recyclables in a plastic bag, please empty the items - but NOT the bag - into the bin.

4. Flatten your cardboard boxes to fit in the front slot.

5. All other items can go into the door on the side of the container.

Recyclable materials will be accepted at these locations:

1. East end of San Ortebello Drive adjacent to our elevated water tower

2. 100 22nd St. NE in parking area adjacent to city lift station

3. 1000 24th St. E. adjacent to the Dream Center

4. Cordova Lakes Dead End at 38th Ave. W./61st St. W. (will replace yard waste container there)

5. 17th Ave. W. Park at Wares Creek, adjacent to lift station

6. Lewis Park parking lot, 3120 1st Ave. W.

7. Palma Sola Causeway, 9800 SR 64 W, adjacent to solid waste dumpster

8. 28th St. W. Park @ 2718 13th Ave. W., at opening in split rail fence

9. Red Cross Building Loop Road, 2905 59th St. W.

10. Public Works & Utilities Annex south parking lot, 1411 9th St. West

