Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

First Alert Traffic: Emergency road closure in effect on Linger Lodge Rd.

Emergency road closure at Linger Lodge Road in Bradenton.
Emergency road closure at Linger Lodge Road in Bradenton.(Manatee County)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County public officials have announced an emergency road closure in Bradenton.

The closure affects Linger Lodge Rd. just south of Tara Elementary School. Crews are performing a sanitary sewer system repair.

A detour has been established at Tara Blvd and the repairs could take up to three days or more.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Redden
Body of missing Bradenton woman found in Palmetto; suspect in custody
The Tampa Bay Lightning celebrate a goal during the third period against the New York Rangers...
Sarasota Police celebrate Tampa Bay Lightning win with social post
Roads are shut down on 301 between Fruitville and 10th st officers are blocking roadways.
Road Closures due to inclement weather
Toby Keith performs at Naperville's Ribfest at Knoch Park on Friday, June 30, 2017, in...
‘I need time to breathe’: Country music singer Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
SCAT will have a new name in the coming months!

Latest News

Stephanie Shenefield, 38 was found dead in a ditch in Palmetto last week.
Autopsy results show no signs of trauma in Manatee County death investigation
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Teen dies after car crash results in fallen power lines
WWSB Generic Stock 15
1 killed in crash involving motorcycle
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Man shot dead by security guard at Florida supermarket