First Alert Traffic: Emergency road closure in effect on Linger Lodge Rd.

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County public officials have announced an emergency road closure in Bradenton.

The closure affects Linger Lodge Rd. just south of Tara Elementary School. Crews are performing a sanitary sewer system repair.

A detour has been established at Tara Blvd and the repairs could take up to three days or more.

