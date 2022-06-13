First Alert Traffic: Emergency road closure in effect on Linger Lodge Rd.
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County public officials have announced an emergency road closure in Bradenton.
The closure affects Linger Lodge Rd. just south of Tara Elementary School. Crews are performing a sanitary sewer system repair.
A detour has been established at Tara Blvd and the repairs could take up to three days or more.
