Driver shortage affects SCAT route

(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Due to a driver shortage there are some interruptions to a SCAT route.

SCAT will be unable to service some stop times on Route 99 Monday. Riders may experience service delays. SCAT is utilizing all available bus drivers, including supervisors, to cover as many routes as possible.

You can view interruptions to Route 99 by clicking here and looking for the times highlighted in orange.

Click here to view revised schedules for the impacted routes.

