City of Sarasota Emerging Leaders holding pet supply drive

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 2022 City of Sarasota’s Emerging Leader Class is holding a city-wide pet supply drive!

The group is asking for supplies for the Sarasota County Humane Society. The list of items include:

Dish soap

Paper towels

Garbage bags

Cat litter

Dog shampoo

If you’re interested in donating, you can drop off these items anytime from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily at Sarasota PD Headquarters! You have until June 30, 2022 to donate. If you’re interested in donating online, you can scan the QR codes on this flyer.

