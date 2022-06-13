Advertise With Us
City of Sarasota to close offices for Juneteenth Holiday

WWSB Generic Stock 11
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota will close its administrative offices on Monday, June 20, in observance of the Juneteenth holiday.

Residential garbage, recycling and yard waste collection and commercial garbage collection schedules will be unaffected by the holiday.

Hours of operation at recreation and cultural arts facilities are as follows:

The City is also co-sponsoring the Newtown Juneteenth Celebration 2022 from 1-8 p.m. Saturday, June 18. The event will take place along Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way between Osprey Avenue and Dixie Avenue and will include food trucks, vendors, a DJ, live music and family friendly activities.

“Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States and offers a time for reflection on African American history and the ongoing struggle for freedom and equality,” said Vice Mayor Kyle Battie. “We’re proud to carry on the traditional Juneteenth observances with this special community event in the heart of Newtown, and we hope everyone can join us and help celebrate our shared history.”

