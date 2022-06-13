Candle light vigil held for Stephanie Shenefield

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Sunday night, over 50 people showed up at Papa Joe’s Sports Bar on Whitfield Avenue for a candlelight vigil in remembrance of Stephanie Shenefield.

The 38-year-old mother went missing on June 9th, and last Thursday she was found dead in a ditch in Palmetto.

Close friends described Stephanie as outgoing and the type of person everybody loved. The vigil began with drinks from the bar and then moved into a balloon send off where everyone had candles lit in her honor.

Friends and family are still waiting and fighting for justice. They hope law enforcement will hold the individual who did this accountable.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.