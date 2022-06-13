Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Candle light vigil held for Stephanie Shenefield

Stephanie Shenefield candle vigil
Stephanie Shenefield candle vigil(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:42 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Sunday night, over 50 people showed up at Papa Joe’s Sports Bar on Whitfield Avenue for a candlelight vigil in remembrance of Stephanie Shenefield.

The 38-year-old mother went missing on June 9th, and last Thursday she was found dead in a ditch in Palmetto.

Close friends described Stephanie as outgoing and the type of person everybody loved. The vigil began with drinks from the bar and then moved into a balloon send off where everyone had candles lit in her honor.

Friends and family are still waiting and fighting for justice. They hope law enforcement will hold the individual who did this accountable.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Redden
Body of missing Bradenton woman found in Palmetto; suspect in custody
The Tampa Bay Lightning celebrate a goal during the third period against the New York Rangers...
Sarasota Police celebrate Tampa Bay Lightning win with social post
Roads are shut down on 301 between Fruitville and 10th st officers are blocking roadways.
Road Closures due to inclement weather
Toby Keith performs at Naperville's Ribfest at Knoch Park on Friday, June 30, 2017, in...
‘I need time to breathe’: Country music singer Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
SCAT will have a new name in the coming months!

Latest News

Animal lovers in our community and throughout the country have spoken out about the case and...
Family of Candy the dog hopes to get justice in civil court
The Tampa Bay Lightning celebrate a goal during the third period against the New York Rangers...
Sarasota Police celebrate Tampa Bay Lightning win with social post
graphic
Hot and dry weather returns
Futurecast
Futurecast