Autopsy results show no signs of trauma in Manatee County death investigation

Stephanie Shenefield, 38 was found dead in a ditch in Palmetto last week.
Stephanie Shenefield, 38 was found dead in a ditch in Palmetto last week.(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The autopsy for a Bradenton woman found dead in a ditch in Palmetto showed no signs of trauma.

Stephanie Shenefield, 38, was last seen June 3. On Friday, June 10, investigators reported that they had found her remains in a ditch and had made an arrest in connection with the death investigation.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office arrested William Redden, 51, and charged him with abuse of a corpse, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of an altered firearm.

Sheriff Rick Wells said detectives gained access to Shenefield’s computer June 8 and discovered she had hired an Uber ride to Redden’s house in the 200 block of 30th Street.

Detectives went to Redden’s home to question him.

“He verifies that Stephanie was there on that Friday he tells them that they hung out for a while and that Stephanie left the residence that next morning,” Wells said.

Detectives also noticed multiple surveillance cameras inside and outside Redden’s home. Redden gave deputies permission to take a recording device, but told them the system was only a live monitoring system and did not record video.

The surveillance video did record inside the house and Wells says it captured Redden dragging Shenefield’s body out of the bedroom.

The autopsy showed no signs of trauma. Investigators are awaiting results of a toxicology screen.

Shenefield leaves behind two children

William Redden, in addition to his previous charges, is now facing one count of tampering with evidence.

He remains in the Manatee County Jail on a total bond of $208,000.

