1 killed in crash involving motorcycle

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - A 53-year-old man has died following a Sunday afternoon crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle.

The crash happened on US-41 in Palmetto south of 43rd Street. Just before 5 p.m., FHP officials say a motorcyclist was traveling south on US 41. A van was stopped in the paved median turn lane when the motorcycle lost control and went into a grass median. The motorcyclist collided with a yield sign and then crashed into the van.

The motorcycle’s operator was thrown from the bike.

He was later pronounced deceased on scene.

This crash is under investigation. The identity of the victim has not been released.

