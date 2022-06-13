Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

1 killed in crash involving motorcycle

WWSB Generic Stock 15
WWSB Generic Stock 15(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - A 53-year-old man has died following a Sunday afternoon crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle.

The crash happened on US-41 in Palmetto south of 43rd Street. Just before 5 p.m., FHP officials say a motorcyclist was traveling south on US 41. A van was stopped in the paved median turn lane when the motorcycle lost control and went into a grass median. The motorcyclist collided with a yield sign and then crashed into the van.

The motorcycle’s operator was thrown from the bike.

He was later pronounced deceased on scene.

This crash is under investigation. The identity of the victim has not been released.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Redden
Body of missing Bradenton woman found in Palmetto; suspect in custody
The Tampa Bay Lightning celebrate a goal during the third period against the New York Rangers...
Sarasota Police celebrate Tampa Bay Lightning win with social post
Roads are shut down on 301 between Fruitville and 10th st officers are blocking roadways.
Road Closures due to inclement weather
Toby Keith performs at Naperville's Ribfest at Knoch Park on Friday, June 30, 2017, in...
‘I need time to breathe’: Country music singer Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
SCAT will have a new name in the coming months!

Latest News

WWSB Generic Stock 5
Man shot dead by security guard at Florida supermarket
graphic
Hot and Humid but Dry!
Futurecast
Futurecast
Stephanie Shenefield candle vigil
Candlelight vigil held for Stephanie Shenefield