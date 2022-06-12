Sarasota Police celebrate Tampa Bay Lightning win with social post

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are joining in the celebration after the Tampa Bay Lightning won the Eastern Conference Final.

“Congratulations to the Tampa Bay Lightning on their electrifying performance in the #EasternConferenceFinal. Way to represent the Tampa Bay area on your amazing run to the championship! Let’s bring the #StanleyCup home AGAIN! ⚡️⚡️⚡️ #GoBolts #Bolts #StanleyCupFinal #ChampaBay” reads the post.

The Tampa Bay Lightning is headed to Stanley Cup Finals and will compete against the Colorado Avalanche.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.