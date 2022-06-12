March For Our Lives to end gun violence has big turn out

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Over 100 people went to Harts Landing to march together to end gun violence. This march was just one taking place across the Suncoast.

The march started at Harts Landing and participants walked across the John Ringling Causeway Bridge, and back.

Participants brought custom signs with messages about gun violence, legislation, and the deaths of innocent people.

Many marchers said they are going to keep fighting and hope that change happens soon.

