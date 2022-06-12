Advertise With Us
Suncoast
Hot and dry weather returns

By Mike Modrick
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After two days of storms, a quieter weather pattern returns to the Suncoast. An isolated storm or two could still develop in the heat of the afternoon, mainly east of I-75, especially on Sunday. But most of us stay dry into the week. And hot - Highs in the low 90s, dew points in the mid-70s, which will make it feel like 100°+ each day. Thunderstorms could be a little more likely into next weekend.

Tropics remain quiet for the Gulf and Atlantic, no storms developing in the next 5 days. A storm is likely to develop on the Pacific side of Mexico, which will move west, out to sea.

Highs
Highs(Station)

