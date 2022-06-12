Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Family of Candy the dog hopes to get justice in civil court

Animal lovers in our community and throughout the country have spoken out about the case and...
Animal lovers in our community and throughout the country have spoken out about the case and the need to find justice for Candy.(JUSTICE4 CANDY)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT
NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) - The family of Candy, a dog shot and killed in front of her owner, is hoping to get justice in a civil suit.

Six years ago, Candy was killed by Zack Deaterly in front of her owner Rodney Jacobson. Deaterly alleged to deputies that the dog was in an attack stance and that he told Jacobson to get the dog off him.

He eventually alleged that he was in fear of his life later throughout the investigation.

According to Jacobson, Candy barked to alert her owner that there was a stranger approaching.

After being struck, Candy was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Candy was a special pet to her owners and to her family, so much so that she was like a companion to them.

They would take her boating and she would go to work with Jacobson every day.

After many delays, Monday will begin the civil trial and Candy’s owners believe the outcome will allow them to be an example for many other animal families not only on the Suncoast but across the nation.

The family is encouraging other pet owners and area animal advocates to attend the trial for more support.

