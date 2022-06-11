Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Morning and afternoon showers and storms Saturday

By Mike Modrick
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Overnight storms brought more than two inches of rain to SRQ early Saturday! We are tracking a weak disturbance in the upper atmosphere for Saturday, so morning and afternoon/evening storms will redevelop. The risk of severe storms is low, but a few strong storms are possible, especially in the heat of the afternoon. By Sunday, we’re back to a lower chance of mainly afternoon storms, then an even lower chance into the coming week. It’s a hot week with low 90s and high humidity.

Tropics remain quiet for the Gulf and Atlantic, no storms developing in the next 5 days. A storm is likely to develop on the Pacific side of Mexico, which will move west, out to sea.

Rain
Rain(Station)

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Redden
Body of missing Bradenton woman found in Palmetto; suspect in custody
Assistant Director of Bradenton's Office of Management and Budget Lance Williams address the...
Bradenton to end snowbirds’ water bill loophole
Gabriel Wagoner and Frances At
Two arrested after meth found on sailboat in Englewood
Vinna Portee
Manatee deputies looking for missing endangered woman
Someone picked up a folded bill found on the floor of a gas station that had a white powdery...
Sheriff warns children not to pick up money found on the ground

Latest News

Futurecast
Futurecast
Roads are shut down on 301 between Fruitville and 10th st officers are blocking roadways.
Road Closures due to inclement weather
Animal lovers in our community and throughout the country have spoken out about the case and...
Candy the dog is finally receiving justice
alligator mating season
Changing behavior in alligators from mating season