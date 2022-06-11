Morning and afternoon showers and storms Saturday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Overnight storms brought more than two inches of rain to SRQ early Saturday! We are tracking a weak disturbance in the upper atmosphere for Saturday, so morning and afternoon/evening storms will redevelop. The risk of severe storms is low, but a few strong storms are possible, especially in the heat of the afternoon. By Sunday, we’re back to a lower chance of mainly afternoon storms, then an even lower chance into the coming week. It’s a hot week with low 90s and high humidity.

Tropics remain quiet for the Gulf and Atlantic, no storms developing in the next 5 days. A storm is likely to develop on the Pacific side of Mexico, which will move west, out to sea.

Rain (Station)

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.